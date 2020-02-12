Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverley Ann Johnston. View Sign Obituary

Beverley Ann Johnston April 29, 1960 - February 3, 2020 Bev passed away peacefully after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Growing up in Beaconsfield, Quebec, Cheam, England, and Kingston, Ontario, she completed her engineering degree at Queen's University, where she met her husband before settling in The Maritimes. After a dozen years there, which included the birth of their children, the family sought greater opportunities on the west coast, settling first in North Cowichan before finding their way to Powell River in 2002. Her husband's work continued to keep the family moving, on to Tsawwassen and Campbell River before returning to Powell River in 2012. Throughout, Bev lovingly kept the cookie jar filled with fresh baking, the garden bright and lively, and found time to volunteer in her children's schools. She leaves behind her lifelong partner and husband Brian, son Patrick (Sara), daughter Mary (Steven), granddaughter Sophia, parents Ron and Jean Hardy of Kingston, Ontario, sisters Barb (Rich), Brenda (Sean) and Bernice (Greg), and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Erin Berukoff for her care and support, and the staff of House 3 at Willingdon Creek Village, who provided only compassion and love for Bev over the past three years. A celebration of Bev's life will be held in the future.





