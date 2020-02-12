Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Catherine Pole. View Sign Obituary

Beverly Catherine Pole March 10, 1947 - January 21, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Bev. Bev is survived by her partner Kenneth Lloyd, sons Robert Tanti, James (Jael) Tanti and Aaron Tanti, their father Art Tanti, brothers Norman Nelson of Campbell River, Arthur Pole of New Zealand and sister Susan Nassachuk of Campbell River, as well as many close friends and extended family. Bev is now resting with her parents Leonard and Lena Pole, Alice and Alec Nassachuk and her beloved uncle James (Jim) Statham. Bev will always be remembered for her great sense of humour, amazing cooking and her love of gardening. A celebration of life will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, February 15, at Myrtle Point Golf Club, 2865 McCausland Road





