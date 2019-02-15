Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Jean Blackmore. View Sign

BEVERLY JEAN BLACKMORE October 22, 1928 - January 22, 2019 An amazing lady has passed for another rendezvous. Predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob) Blackmore, Bev leaves no immediate family but a solid cadre of admiring friends. Born in Summerland, and fueled by an insatiable love of books, she was well armed to enter many curious worlds. Diversity was her calling card. While teaching, she met Bob in Kaslo. Together they led horse trains supplying camps around Nelson and worked the Blackmore Marine fleet of boats in the coastal waters and inlets of BC. The Fort Ross then took them shark fishing off Central America, finally establishing a farming hacienda in Nicaragua and narrowly escaping a Sandinista death squad. Life calmed down with a move to Texada Island in the 1970s. Farming and loving orphaned deer on the doorstep, Bev became a seamstress par excellence creating unique children's wear. She brought community together with delightful fashion shows and founded the Stitch and Chat. Bev moved to a seniors' residence in Courtenay and then Comox in 2009. She was a lady, a totally amazing lady to the end. No service will be held, but a single flower on an outgoing tide and a wish for a peaceful passage on a calm sea could do no harm.





Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019

