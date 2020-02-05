In Memory Bob (Robert) Daniels September 20,1947 - February 4, 2019 Not a day passes by, that you do not cross our minds. Not all of you departed, When you left earth behind. For in our hearts there is a place, That only you can hold. Filled with loving memories, That's more precious than gold. We know that you still hear us, So please know this is true... So much of who we are today, Is because of you. We love you forever. Evelyn, Loriann (Chris, Nicholas, Nathan) and Terri (Brian, Peter)
Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020