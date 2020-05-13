Bob Flewelling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bob Flewelling Father, husband, coach and friend, Bob (Flewy) Flewelling passed peacefully on May 3. Bob was active in the community supporting many sporting activities and was always ready to lend a hand. He was loved and recognized by many for his smiling and generous ways. He will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the staff at Evergreen Care Unit, Dr. White, the Nanaimo Renal Clinic, and his many friends who supported him. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evergreen Care Unit, Powell River Hospice Society or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be gratefully appreciated. A celebration of life will be held when gatherings are able to be arranged.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Powell River Peak from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved