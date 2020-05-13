Bob Flewelling Father, husband, coach and friend, Bob (Flewy) Flewelling passed peacefully on May 3. Bob was active in the community supporting many sporting activities and was always ready to lend a hand. He was loved and recognized by many for his smiling and generous ways. He will be greatly missed. Many thanks to the staff at Evergreen Care Unit, Dr. White, the Nanaimo Renal Clinic, and his many friends who supported him. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evergreen Care Unit, Powell River Hospice Society or the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be gratefully appreciated. A celebration of life will be held when gatherings are able to be arranged.







