Brandt Cameron Page September 5, 1970 - December 22, 2019 It is with immense sadness that our family announces the unexpected passing of Cameron. Cam passed away peacefully at home. Cam was known for his sense of humour, his compassion for friends and family, and his incredible work ethic. He loved the outdoors, and for over 30 years worked in the forest industry, as a faller and arborist. He enjoyed all manner of sports, both participating in and watching, and cherished the time he spent with his children. Predeceased by his father Don, he is survived by his children Shaylynn, Kyle, James, and Lucca, brother Jeremy, sisters April, Jaqua and Kelly, and mother thyrza. Cameron's youngest son Lucca was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Cam, you will be deeply missed by the many who loved you. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Murrayville Community Memorial Hall, 21667 - 48th Ave, Langley BC from 1pm to 4pm. "Come to the woods, for here is rest. There is no repose like that of the green deep woods." (John Muir)
Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020