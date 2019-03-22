In loving memory of Bridie Glass April 16, 1937 - March 22, 2009 An Angel up Above I always knew I had an angel, On earth and in the sky, Ever since you've been gone, I knew that you could fly. Soaring high above the clouds, Watching us below, Dropping little clues for us, Just to make sure we know. I can hear you in my dreams, And feel you in the wind, An angel looking over me, Waiting for my life to begin. Written by Jessica Steer Love your family
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019