In loving memory of Bridie Glass April 16, 1937 - March 22, 2009 An Angel up Above I always knew I had an angel, On earth and in the sky, Ever since you've been gone, I knew that you could fly. Soaring high above the clouds, Watching us below, Dropping little clues for us, Just to make sure we know. I can hear you in my dreams, And feel you in the wind, An angel looking over me, Waiting for my life to begin. Written by Jessica Steer Love your family





