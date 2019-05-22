Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bronwyn Jorel. View Sign Obituary

Bronwyn Jorel Bronwen Jorel, 67, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019. Born in St. Thomas, Ontario, Bronwen grew up in the small Ontario town of West Lorne, the second eldest of five in the family of David and Marigold Pearce. After marrying in 1972, she moved to England and spent the next 20 years as co-owner of a scuba diving tour boat based in Cornwall. The friends and relationships Bronwen made in England meant a great deal to her and lasted throughout her life. After she returned to Canada, Bronwen found her home by the sea on the beautiful Sunshine Coast. She lived in Gibsons for many years until her move to Powell River in 2012. Bronwen adored small town life on the Sunshine Coast and was an avid "Coaster". Bronwen loved to read. She cherished the English language and no contravention of English grammar in speech or writing escaped her notice. Her amazing command of the intricacies of English made her an exceptional writer, editor, and medical transcriptionist. In the past year, Bronwen began editing Biblical scriptures and Christian authors, work that held meaning and joy for her. Bronwen loved and shared her life with dogs. She had a special bond with her heart dog, Brady, who was her constant companion and best friend until he died at the age of 17. Bronwen then opened her heart and home to Bryson, another special dog who enriched her life. One of Bronwen's greatest joys was to watch Bryson playing with his doggie pal, Sydney, in the backyard of her Powell River home. Bronwen was kind, caring, and generous. She was always ready to lend a helping hand to a friend and in the community. She faced her illness with courage and strength, drawing support from her faith in God and a life hereafter. In the last weeks of her life, Bronwen was lovingly cared for by her dear friends Gwen, Dennis, Cathy, Sandy, and Crista. Before she left home for the last time, we said our goodbyes with a lovely ceremony of song and prayer. Bronwen's friends and family would like to thank the home care and nursing teams from Vancouver Coastal Health, Dr. Bahadori, and Heather MacLeod, for your tender care and kindness. Gratitude also to Bronwen's church family at Living Waters for your loving thoughts and prayers. Beloved daughter of Marigold Pearce (West Lorne). Loving sister of Leslie Pearce (Rosa) of Coppell, Texas, Laurie Pearce (Kirk McMahon) of Toronto, Siobhan McRae (William) of Cambridge, and Richard Pearce (Edwina D'Cruz) of Slave Lake Alberta. Predeceased by father David Pearce of West Lorne. He leadeth me beside the still waters (Psalm 23:2) A celebration of life will be held late summer. Donations in Bronwen's memory to the Powell River SPCA are welcome.





