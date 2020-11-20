Bruce Alexander Robertson "Compassion is the result of finding the humility within yourself to not think you are better than, greater than, more than, but you have the right to be who you are and so does everyone else and none of us has the right to try to make someone else the same." Bruce Alexander Robertson passed away peacefully at home on November 10, 2020, surrounded by his children. Born on October 26, 1931, in High River, Alberta, he was predeceased by his parents Janet and Alexander; his brothers Al, Jim and George and his sister Martha; his first wife Carol and his second wife Betty-Lou; two daughters Barb (Lynn) and Cheryl; and two grandchildren Danny and Eddy. He is survived by his children Susan (Glenn), Janice (Eric) and Greg; stepchildren Sheri (Pete) and Jeff (Darlene); grandchildren Sherri, Kristy, Bob, Jamie, Kathrine, Len, Dana, Josh, Nicki, Chantel, Zoe, Matt, Shianne and Lianna; and great-grandchildren Rylan, Stevie, Taylor, Lake, Gavin, Jordyn, Olivia, Sarah, Elliott, McKenna, Morgan, Jenna, Reece, Kenzie, Kaiden and Scarlette. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and many special friends. After working for over 40 years in the shake and shingle industry, Bruce was afforded the opportunity to change his career. He attended the University of the Fraser Valley and obtained his counselling degree at the age of 58. He always said he could not have done it without Betty-Lou. They moved to Tumbler Ridge and were employed by Quintette Coal (Employee Family and Assistance Program) for six years. In his words "these were the best years of his life." Bruce was a passionate man and cared deeply about all life and living beings, and believed strongly in social justice for all, which was evident in the many charities he supported and causes he stood up for. Some would even say he was a force to be reckoned with. He endeavoured to leave this world a better place than he found it. He was adventurous, fearless, generous, wise, spiritual and a principled man, and left having given everything he had to give and feeling deeply grateful for the life he was gifted with. This world has lost an incredible man who helped so many and occupies a special place in many hearts. The family is incredibly grateful to Dr. Danielle Marentette for her care, kindness and compassion over the last 12 years. Thank you to Dr. Jonathan Reggler for your beliefs, compassion and your work, which allowed our dad's wishes to be fulfilled. Thank you to the wonderful staff and residents at Kiwanis Garden Manor, where Dad called "home" for the last five years. Fly lightly on the wings of a life well lived. We all loved you so very much.







