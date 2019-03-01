Bruce David Trotter January 29, 1942 It is with sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Bruce Trotter on February 20 at Powell River General Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Freda and Lester Trotter and Hazel and John Rockely. Bruce is survived by daughter Nancy Trotter (Stuart), granddaughters Dawn and Sheena (Carson) Tremblay and great-grandson Hugo. Bruce will be remembered for his friendly smile, coffee time at Julie's and his great love of the north. He spent half his life living and working throughout northern Canada from Yellowknife to Whitehorse to Iqaluit, predominantly in the environmental health field. He will also be remembered as the owner of Duffy's Pet Store in Whitehorse. Bruce retired to Powell River from Whitehorse in 2012, where he became active in horseshoes, playing crib with the seniors and volunteering at the museum. A special thank-you to all the nurses on the fourth floor medicine at the Powell River hospital and to Dr. Bahadori for giving him such good care. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Cranberry Seniors Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019