Bruce Merrell of Powell River, BC, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020, at the age of 92. He was at the Powell River Hospital, after a short illness. His wife of 64 years, Jamie was at his side.



He was born on January 25, 1928, in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, to parents H. C. (Bob) and Ella Merrell. The family moved to Edmonton in 1930. Bruce completed all his schooling in Edmonton. Music was a joy that he shared with Jamie. Bruce had many fond memories of playing the clarinet with the Edmonton School Boys Band. After graduating from Alberta College he started a varied and lengthy career in Finance. Bruce and Jamie were married on February 16, 1956.



Bruce's philosophy was "Be happy with your work". His work was very rewarding and he was fortunate to be employed by many divisions of PACCAR International. He obtained a diploma from the Stanford University Executive Program and became the Vice President and General Manager of Peterbilt Trucks of Canada. He was kind and generous and enjoyed Powell River in his retirement. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed home renovation projects into his 70s.



Bruce and Jamie have four children, Rick Merrell (predeceased by Trudy) of Surrey, BC, Dr. David Merrell (Michele) of Calgary, AB, Kathryn Merrell, of Creston, BC, and Jay Merrell (Brenda) of Powell River, BC; 11 grandchildren, Moon (Marshall), Lauren (Adam), Dan (Christine), Kellee, Weston, Bailey (Mike), Stephanie (Shawn), Rosie, Riley (Janna), Samuel (Rachel), and Nathaniel; and six great-grandchildren, Phoenix, Henry, Leo, Beckett, Nolan, and Forest.



Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Ella Merrell; brother, Lorne Merrell; and sister, Mary Cochrane. Thank you to family and friends for their condolences and acknowledging his part in their lives. Due to COVID-19, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store