Bruce Robinson Bruce passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 27. He leaves behind his sister Audrey (Harry, deceased); sons Larry (Tracy) and Dan (Bonnie); grandchildren Brent (Jacqueline), Brittney (Kyle), Kate (Ryan), Sam, Brooke (Russell) and Max (Dillan); and great-grandchildren Payton and Remy. Bruce was born in Lynn Valley in 1927 and was proud of the fact that at age one, he won BCs Better Babies contest at the Pacific National Exhibition. He joined the navy at the young age of 17. Upon returning home he worked various jobs, and in 1955 arrived in Powell River with a portable sawmill. He and two friends were hired to saw lumber for Burg and Johnson Building Supplies due to a fire at their Haslam Lake sawmill. What he thought was going to be a six-week job turned into spending a lifetime in Powell River. Due to a back injury and surgery at St. Paul's Hospital, Bruce met his future wife Patricia (deceased). They were married in November 1956 and raised their two boys in Powell River. Bruce was a building contractor and home appraiser and was proud to be an active member of many community clubs. Bruce enjoyed boating in the Powell River area and later in life he enjoyed travelling with Pat and maintaining his home on the waterfront. He was always willing to pass along his variety of skills and knowledge and loved telling stories about his many life experiences. Bruce was married to Pat for 59 years and was very proud of their family. The family would like to thank Dr. Rossouw and staff at Evergreen Extended Care for caring for Bruce in his final years. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Powell River Hospital Foundation. In memory of Bruce, please join us for a social from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, December 29, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, 6811 Alexander Street.





