Carling Muir
October 27, 1987 - November 15, 2020
Surrounded by love, our beautiful Carling Elizabeth Muir, peacefully passed away at 5:45 p.m. on November 15, 2020.

Carling inspired us all with her strength, determination and grace during her 14 year' battle with brain cancer.

Carling is survived by the love of her life Andrew Sturgeon, her parents Grant and Shelley Muir, her brother Parker Muir (Emma Bickerton), Aunty and Uncle Charlene Deptuck and Andrew Hall, Aunty Patricia Henderson, Grandmas Jan Deptuck, Elaine Cook and Ruth Muir, cousins Taylor and Kyle Hall, best friend Natalie Kostenko, Andrew's Mom Catherine Sturgeon, Andrew's sister and brother-in-law Leila and Keith Ellwood, niece and nephew Ethan and Evelyn Ellwood, and many more relatives and good friends.

Carling will forever be in our hearts and minds.

As a result of covid a celebration of Carling's life will be held at a later date

Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
