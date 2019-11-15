It's with heavy heart we announce the passing of a loving wife and mother, Carmen Kristina Goes. After a long hard battle with cancer, it was hard to say goodbye on November 4, 2019, in the Bella Coola hospital. She was born in Powell River to Steve and Mary Willis on April 8,1965. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Tony Goes; her brother, John (Robyn) Willis; her children, Stephanie (Kevin), Mathew Green, James, and Jessica; her grandchildren, Benen and Rhiley; and her bestie, Tanya Mueller. Carmen's celebration of life will be in April 2020 in Powell River
Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 15 to Dec. 14, 2019