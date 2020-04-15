Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen K. Kristina Goes. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM the Carlson club Obituary

Come join us in the celebration of life for Carmen on April 25, 2020, at the Carlson club, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Kids are welcome. Come tell stories about how Carmen changed your life. The bar will be up for you to buy drinks, and they will be serving food as well. Come laugh and cry in celebrating her life like she would want you to. Let's give her one hell of a send-off. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jean Barber Cancer Lodge in her name was her wish.

Come join us in the celebration of life for Carmen on April 25, 2020, at the Carlson club, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Kids are welcome. Come tell stories about how Carmen changed your life. The bar will be up for you to buy drinks, and they will be serving food as well. Come laugh and cry in celebrating her life like she would want you to. Let's give her one hell of a send-off. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jean Barber Cancer Lodge in her name was her wish. Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close