Come join us in the celebration of life for Carmen on April 25, 2020, at the Carlson club, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Kids are welcome. Come tell stories about how Carmen changed your life. The bar will be up for you to buy drinks, and they will be serving food as well. Come laugh and cry in celebrating her life like she would want you to. Let's give her one hell of a send-off. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jean Barber Cancer Lodge in her name was her wish.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2020