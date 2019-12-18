Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean (Cotton) Pritchard. View Sign Obituary

Carol Jean (Cotton) Pritchard Carol Jean (Cotton) Pritchard, passed peacefully on December 12, 2019. She was born July 18, 1927 in McAlester, Oklahoma. She was amazed and proud to state that she was 92. Her family and friends will miss her dearly and are comforted knowing Carol is with her Lord and the love of her life, Ken Pritchard. Carol met Ken, from Powell River, while he was studying engineering in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They were married on October 15, 1950. Ken's career in oil and gas took the young couple to Calgary, where they raised their family and lived for over 40 years, until they retired to Powell River in 1994. Carol lost her dear Ken to complications of Parkinson's disease in 2002. Her strength of character and unshakable faith these past 17 years saw Carol enjoying life in her home by the sea with her family and friends. Carol may have been small in stature but will be remembered as a very gracious lady in heart and spirit. Once you met Carol you would always remember her giggle, voice, and knew she loved the colour blue in fashion and décor. She enjoyed the many gifts of the arts: music, painting and design. Carol embraced her life's work of raising three children and loving her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her three children and spouses, daughter Patti (Shaun) Coburn of Powell River; daughter Judi (Warren) Spencer of Seattle, Washington; son Ken (Kathie) Pritchard of Powell River; grandchildren and great-grandchildren Scott Coburn; Kirk and Faye Coburn with Wyatt and Walker Coburn; Sandra and Matthew Russell with Winter Russell; Dan and Kelsie Murray with Maple Murray; Krystal and Jesse McDonald with Matthew and Hannah McDonald; and Kris Pritchard and Lindsay Guest with Kolton Pritchard. Mom, Gran Gran, Great Gran Gran, you are deeply loved and will remain in our hearts forever. Carol wanted everyone to know: "I have had a wonderful life and thank you to all who made it so. The Lord is now calling me home." Our sincere thanks to Carol's caregivers, whose assistance allowed her to stay in her beautiful home until days prior to her passing: Powell River Home Care Services, VCH Home Support and her private care angels Kitty Clemens, Karen Ogilvie and Jeanette Leclerc, and to Dr. Watson for her continuous care. Carol always looked forward to the Christmas season and its true meaning. Let us rejoice with her. Come celebrate the season of Carol's life at 10:30 am on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Westview Baptist Church. A reception will follow at the church. Graveside service takes place at 1:30 pm at Powell River Regional Cemetery in Cranberry. Donations in loving memory of Carol may be gifted to the Powell River Hospital Foundation





