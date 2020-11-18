1/1
Carol Lynne Daniels
Carol Lynne Daniels May 14, 1949 - November 6, 2020 It is with sadness I am announcing the passing of my dear niece Carol. Carol was predeceased by her parents Reg and Doreen Daniels, and brother Ted. She leaves to mourn her sister Pat, brother Gary, aunt Evelyn, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Carol was a kind soul who saw the good in everyone. She could tell stories for hours and was always up for a good laugh. A special thank-you to the doctors and nurses in ICU, and Carol's in-home caregiver, Allan.



Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
