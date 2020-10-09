Caroline Barbara Dawe June 15, 1940 - October 3, 2020 It is with deep sorrow I announce the passing of my ever-loving wife Barbara. She was a true volunteer and caregiver to numerous people she met through her life journey. I often said she was the best wife a man could have: caring, loving and kind. She leaves behind three loving sons Dereck, Bruce and Peter; one brother Robert, a number of beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with a list of friends and family too big to name. She will be greatly missed. Love everyone always, because that's what really matters; loving each other (not things) is the only thing that truly brings us joy. And find a way, every day to be grateful for the little things that surround us constantly, because honestly, the little things are what life is made of. Forever in our hearts. Donations to the BC Schizophrenia Society.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store