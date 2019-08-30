Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolynn Bernice (Davy) Haggarty. View Sign Obituary

Carolynn Bernice Haggarty (Davy) April 11, 1945 – August 19, 2019 After a courageous six-year battle with cancer, we are saddened to announce the passing of Carolynn Haggarty. She passed away in the family home with her husband by her side. Carolynn was predeceased by her younger sister Lynette (Ted). She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Ed, two sons Eldon (Shelley) and Lyndon (Nicky), her brother Melvin (Pat), grandchildren Crystal (Rhen), Austin, Tessa and Jetta, great-grandchildren Colin and Zoey, and many nieces and nephews. Already missed and loved by those who knew her, she will forever remain in our hearts. Carolynn was born in Birch River, Manitoba, on April 11, 1945. She met the love of her life (her school sweetheart) Ed Haggarty and was married February 12, 1965. Carolynn and Ed headed west, ending up in Powell River in 1967, where they settled down, built their new home and started to raise a family. Prior to raising her family, Carolynn was a school teacher, choosing to give up her career to focus on taking care of her family. Later in life she became a care aide at the Olive Devaud Residence, where she worked many years until her retirement. Carolynn enjoyed life itself. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed family dinners and gatherings, loved to cut a rug (dance), enjoyed curling, both playing and watching on television (talking was only permitted during commercials). She also enjoyed travelling and exploring new places. Later in life she and her husband became Canadian snowbirds, travelling south with their RV to find sun and warm winters, but always finding their way back home. A special thank-you to all the doctors and hospital staff and their commitment to ensuring the best care for Carolynn during her long battle with cancer. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC or Powell River Hospital Foundation. A celebration of life will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 pm on Saturday, September 7, at Cranberry Seniors Centre.





