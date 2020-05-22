Charles Price Amos May 7, 1936 - May 9, 2020 Charles passed away suddenly in his home from cardiac arrest. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Jeanne, three children Patrick (Sadie), Shannon (Mac) and Daniel (Lindzee), three grandchildren Jocelynne, Isaiah and Rhys, and extended family in Powell River. Charlie grew up in Powell River, joined the RCAF (Squadron 445 Wolverines) and flew CF-100s in Europe during the cold war. After his military service, he returned to civilian life, taking up ventures in construction, running small businesses, and driving 40-plus years in the long-haul trucking industry. He opted to continue working into his 80s because he loved to work, which always went toward providing for his family. Charlie spent his last year of life treating acute myeloid leukemia. Throughout his treatments, he remained upbeat and positive, and experienced remarkable success with traditional chinese medicines. Special thanks to medical staff at Eagle Ridge and Royal Columbian hospitals, Dr. Eran Even for his TCM practice, family, and friends for their love and support throughout. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation and/or charitable/blood donations to Canadian Blood Services.







