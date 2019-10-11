It is with the deepest sorrow that the family announces the passing of Chris, age 38, from medical complications after a lengthy battle with alcoholism.
He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. Chris was always a kind and gentle soul, sensitive and compassionate, and had a special place in his heart for children and animals.
A self-taught artist, he was a talented and prolific painter, passionate about his work.
Chris was a beautiful and amazing human being, we're so thankful for the time he was in our lives.
Heartfelt thanks for all the care and compassion shown to Chris especially from Powell River's Dr. Du Toit, Trevor, and the entire ICM Team and the staff on the 4th floor of the Powell River Hospital.
The family will hold a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Powell River and District Branch SPCA.
