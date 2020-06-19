Claudette Deborah Craigen, beloved wife of Stan Craigen, of Powell River, BC, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 65 years in Calgary, AB. Claudette's tragic passing was very sudden and unexpected due to a suspected heart attack.
Claudette's family invites you to celebrate her life with them at Stan and Claudette's place in Powell River, BC, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Claudette's full obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. Claudette's family strongly encourages everyone to share as many photos, videos and memories of her on the McInnis and Holloway website as they can.
Direct Link to full obituary: https://mhfh.com/tribute/details/30972/Claudette-CRAIGEN-nee-Girard/obituary.html#tribute-start
For more information or directions you can contact her son Mike (craigenator@gmail.com).
Published in Powell River Peak from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.