Claudette D. Craigen
May 30, 1955 - June 11, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudette Deborah Craigen, beloved wife of Stan Craigen, of Powell River, BC, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 65 years in Calgary, AB. Claudette's tragic passing was very sudden and unexpected due to a suspected heart attack.

Claudette's family invites you to celebrate her life with them at Stan and Claudette's place in Powell River, BC, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Claudette's full obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. Claudette's family strongly encourages everyone to share as many photos, videos and memories of her on the McInnis and Holloway website as they can.

Direct Link to full obituary: https://mhfh.com/tribute/details/30972/Claudette-CRAIGEN-nee-Girard/obituary.html#tribute-start

For more information or directions you can contact her son Mike (craigenator@gmail.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Powell River Peak from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved