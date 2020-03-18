Colin Sidney Palmer Colin Sidney Palmer passed away on March 13, aged 81. Mrs. Palmer wishes to thank the staff at Powell River General Hospital for all of their hard work. Colin leaves behind his loving wife Ann, his son Jonathan and his daughter Kathryn. Colin was predeceased by his eldest son Jeremy. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Cameron and Travis and five great-grandchildren, as well as many amazing friends and family members. The family will be having a private service, with a public event at a later date.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020