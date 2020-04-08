Colton Edward MacLean July 10, 1990 - March 26, 2020 Colton passed away after succumbing to his injuries from a recent bike accident. He was the most beautiful soul with the kindest heart; a true gentleman. We were so blessed for the time we had him in our lives. Colton's passion was astronamy, phylosophy, biology, geology, history and buddhism. When he spoke, you'd fall into a trance and feel his excitement in teaching us. He loved his family and friends beyond life. Colton was born and raised in Powell River and moved to Alberta to work on the rigs for many years, then moved to Cloverdale for his lifelong career as a longshoreman. He leaves behind his loving parents Jackie (Brent) and Ed (Jessie); brothers Kyle (Tia) and Thomas, Jordi and Jarred; sister Nicole and nephew Kalvin; paternal grandparents Burt and Marg MacLean; auntie's Janice (Rob), Cathy (Dwayne), Shirley (Joe), Wendy (Mark), Donna (Ian), Sharon (Chester) and Bette; uncle Rick (Jackie); and so many other cousins, family and friends. Jackie and Ed are grateful for the memories and precious gift they were given and for the time caring for him after the accident. So much love was shared. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster for taking great care of our son. He will be missed terribly every day. Rest in peace, our dear love. May you fly with the angels until we see each other again. A celebration of life is being planned later this summer, date to be confirmed.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020