Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colton Edward MacLean. View Sign Obituary

Colton Edward MacLean July 10, 1990 - March 26, 2020 Colton passed away after succumbing to his injuries from a recent bike accident. He was the most beautiful soul with the kindest heart; a true gentleman. We were so blessed for the time we had him in our lives. Colton's passion was astronamy, phylosophy, biology, geology, history and buddhism. When he spoke, you'd fall into a trance and feel his excitement in teaching us. He loved his family and friends beyond life. Colton was born and raised in Powell River and moved to Alberta to work on the rigs for many years, then moved to Cloverdale for his lifelong career as a longshoreman. He leaves behind his loving parents Jackie (Brent) and Ed (Jessie); brothers Kyle (Tia) and Thomas, Jordi and Jarred; sister Nicole and nephew Kalvin; paternal grandparents Burt and Marg MacLean; auntie's Janice (Rob), Cathy (Dwayne), Shirley (Joe), Wendy (Mark), Donna (Ian), Sharon (Chester) and Bette; uncle Rick (Jackie); and so many other cousins, family and friends. Jackie and Ed are grateful for the memories and precious gift they were given and for the time caring for him after the accident. So much love was shared. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster for taking great care of our son. He will be missed terribly every day. Rest in peace, our dear love. May you fly with the angels until we see each other again. A celebration of life is being planned later this summer, date to be confirmed.





July 10, 1990 - March 26, 2020 Colton passed away after succumbing to his injuries from a recent bike accident. He was the most beautiful soul with the kindest heart; a true gentleman. We were so blessed for the time we had him in our lives. Colton's passion was astronamy, phylosophy, biology, geology, history and buddhism. When he spoke, you'd fall into a trance and feel his excitement in teaching us. He loved his family and friends beyond life. Colton was born and raised in Powell River and moved to Alberta to work on the rigs for many years, then moved to Cloverdale for his lifelong career as a longshoreman. He leaves behind his loving parents Jackie (Brent) and Ed (Jessie); brothers Kyle (Tia) and Thomas, Jordi and Jarred; sister Nicole and nephew Kalvin; paternal grandparents Burt and Marg MacLean; auntie's Janice (Rob), Cathy (Dwayne), Shirley (Joe), Wendy (Mark), Donna (Ian), Sharon (Chester) and Bette; uncle Rick (Jackie); and so many other cousins, family and friends. Jackie and Ed are grateful for the memories and precious gift they were given and for the time caring for him after the accident. So much love was shared. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster for taking great care of our son. He will be missed terribly every day. Rest in peace, our dear love. May you fly with the angels until we see each other again. A celebration of life is being planned later this summer, date to be confirmed. Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close