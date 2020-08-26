Concetta (Connie) DeVita March 14, 1943 - August 11, 2020 Connie was born in Bagnoli del Trigno, Italy, and immigrated to Powell River in 1950 at age six with her parents Ned and Olga DeVita (now deceased), little brother Dominic (now deceased) and baby sister Lena. Connie grew up in Powell River and at age 17, her dream of living in the big city would finally become a reality. Vancouver was Connie's initial destination, where she studied hairdressing. With scissors in hand, Connie spent the next 25 years glamorizing women in various salons across Canada. After hairdressing in Vancouver for about six years, Connie decided she needed brighter city lights so she headed to Toronto, but somehow managed to make a three-year pit stop in Williams Lake, bringing her big city sense of fashion with her. When Connie pulled up stakes and finally headed for the big city lights of Toronto, she continued in hairdressing, the profession she dearly loved, for another 16 or so years. Near the end of Connie's nearly two decades in Toronto, she decided to make a career change and trained as an IBM keypunch operator, which took her into a brand new career doing office work, which she also loved and was very good at. Homesick for the West End of Vancouver, Connie decided to move back west, but true to form, made a pit stop for a couple of years, this time, in Calgary, where she met her husband to be. When Connie finally made it back to the West End, she married her Calgarian fiancé. Connie continued to do office work in Vancouver until she retired. Connie loved her family and extended family passionately and generously. Her nieces and nephews were "her children," whom she supported in their goals and aspirations. Auntie Connie could always be counted on for not only support, but also for fun, as auntie was game for anything; she was a hoot! Connie's love, guidance and support of her niece, Sherrie Ashworth, came back to her tenfold in later life as Sherrie became Connie's guardian angel, who looked after the day-to-day affairs of the auntie who was always there for her growing up. Connie loved to travel, especially to Hawaii and to take cruises. She also loved opera, ballet and musicals, which is not surprising, as Connie was born into a very musical family, where all three children played an instrument. Connie played flute in the Brooks school band, her sister Lena played oboe, and brother Dominic played clarinet and went on to play professionally. Another hobby was making and selling jewellery. Connie is survived by her sister Lena DeVita, niece Sherrie Ashworth (Steve), nephew Bill Ashworth (Jen); sister-in-law Susan DeVita, nephew Kenny DeVita (Megan) and niece Donna Gallo (Frank). Connie passed peacefully at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver with family at her side. No funeral by request. St. Paul's Hospital Dialysis Unit (where Connie attended four times a week) will gratefully accept in memoriam gifts. Connie, may you rest in eternal peace.







