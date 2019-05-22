Cooper Ty Jones Cooper Ty Jones passed away at home peacefully at the age of 10 on May 13, 2019. Even though Cooper had been battling brain cancer since the age of 5 he was able to enjoy many adventurous travels in those years. Cooper was ready for his next journey but will forever be missed by his father Lloyd, mother Tanya, grandparents Gordon, Linda, Jessica, uncle Dax (Helen), uncle Jeff, aunty Melissa, cousin Chris, his kitty Goose and many, many awesome friends. Cooper's love for travelling, Lego, baseball, Star Wars and Harry Potter will always be remembered. May the force be with you Coopy! A huge thank you to the community of Powell River and all our amazing friends & family for so many years of love and support. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Powell River Peak from May 22 to May 23, 2019