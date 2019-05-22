Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cooper Ty Jones. View Sign Obituary

Cooper Ty Jones Cooper Ty Jones passed away at home peacefully at the age of 10 on May 13, 2019. Even though Cooper had been battling brain cancer since the age of 5 he was able to enjoy many adventurous travels in those years. Cooper was ready for his next journey but will forever be missed by his father Lloyd, mother Tanya, grandparents Gordon, Linda, Jessica, uncle Dax (Helen), uncle Jeff, aunty Melissa, cousin Chris, his kitty Goose and many, many awesome friends. Cooper's love for travelling, Lego, baseball, Star Wars and Harry Potter will always be remembered. May the force be with you Coopy! A huge thank you to the community of Powell River and all our amazing friends & family for so many years of love and support. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.





Cooper Ty Jones passed away at home peacefully at the age of 10 on May 13, 2019. Even though Cooper had been battling brain cancer since the age of 5 he was able to enjoy many adventurous travels in those years. Cooper was ready for his next journey but will forever be missed by his father Lloyd, mother Tanya, grandparents Gordon, Linda, Jessica, uncle Dax (Helen), uncle Jeff, aunty Melissa, cousin Chris, his kitty Goose and many, many awesome friends. Cooper's love for travelling, Lego, baseball, Star Wars and Harry Potter will always be remembered. May the force be with you Coopy! A huge thank you to the community of Powell River and all our amazing friends & family for so many years of love and support. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Published in Powell River Peak from May 22 to May 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close