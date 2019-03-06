Daryl Jolie December 20, 1958 - February 23, 2019 It is with great sadness the family of Daryl Jolie announces his sudden passing on February 23, 2019, at the age of 60. Daryl will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 40 years Elfi and his daughters Bobbie (Kevin) and Samantha (Guy). Papa will be remembered by his grandchildren Keaton, Savana and Cody as well as his father, siblings and their families. Daryl was a handyman and the jack of all trades; he could do anything and was always willing to help. He enjoyed his time as a captain of the army cadets, gardening and metal detecting while up camping. Daryl is very loved and will be so deeply missed. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the lower hall at Royal Canadian Legion.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019