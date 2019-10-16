Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David G. Redlon. View Sign Obituary

David G. Redlon It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David G. Redlon at the age of 72. David succumbed to the side effects of his very rare muscle degenerating disease, inclusion body myositis (IBM) after a long, courageous fight. David leaves behind his loving wife Louise, his three children David Jr., Kristina and Victoria, his three grandchildren Aaron, Alicia and Ashley, his four great-grandchildren and his mother-in-law. David is survived by his three brothers Albert, Lloyd and Gordon, and their families. David was born and raised in Northern Alberta but eventually put down roots on the Sunshine Coast in 1982. He always had a project on the go and had a knack for fixing things. He enjoyed gardening and walking his dog in the sunshine. He worked as a realtor for many years and with Canada Post. David was a self-made businessman who mastered several careers. He appreciated the good company of his friends and family and will be very sadly missed by many. Special thanks to Dr. Svetlana Skobkareva for her expertise and support during an extremely difficult time. Warm thanks to the home-care nurses who were so caring, paramedics, emergency staff and fourth floor nurses who provided such compassionate care in his final days. Service to be held at 1 pm on Thursday, October 17 at Stubberfield Funeral Home.





