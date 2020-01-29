Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Harold "Slim" Wightman. View Sign Obituary

David Harold "Slim" Wightman September 13, 1928 - January 16, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Harold. Born in Richlea, Saskatchewan, he moved with his family to Kerrisdale when he was a young boy, where they owned and operated a hardware store. He moved to Powell River in 1951 to find employment with The Powell River Company. Before finding full time employment he worked for BC Liquor Store and slung beer at the Travellers Inn. Once getting permanent employment with the mill, he worked as an overhead crane operator with the clothing crew until his retirement in 1992. He met and married the love of his life, Beryl Radford, in 1952. They had two children: Dave and Pam. Happiest outdoors, Harold could be found camping at any time of the year, travelling, hunting, fishing and volunteering. He was president of the Powell River Agricultural Association for many years, a Cub leader, coach to many, a member of Citizens on Patrol, Powell River Forestry Museum and The Loyal Order of the Moose. He was a kind and gentle soul with a sparkle in his eyes, loved by all who knew him. Always ready with a joke to share, the first words from his mouth were often: "I've got one for ya." Harold was predeceased by his parents and brother, son Dave in 1993 and his wife Beryl in 1996. Left to mourn are his daughter Pam (Dan) Iwasiuk, sister-in-law Charlotte Styles, brother-in-law John (Karen) Edwards, his companion Shirley Kenmuir, daughter-in-law Linda Wightman, grandchildren Kris (Dwayne), Mike (Kristen), Nicki (Dan), Kaity, Torey (Sydney) and Steve (Katie), eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Bella. The family would like to thank Dr. Evans and all the staff of House 3 in Willingdon Creek Village for their wonderful compassion and care of Slim. A gathering of friends and family will be held at 1.30 pm on February 8, downstairs at the Carlson Community Club.





