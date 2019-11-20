David Joseph Sturam One year has passed since I lost someone very precious to me, my son. Thank you to my family and friends for their love, compassion and support through one of the darkest times of my life. You gave me the strength to live on one day at a time and some days, one hour at a time. I believe David will live on in the hearts of all who shared their grief with me. Poem: To my son David The moment that you died my heart was torn in two One side filled with heartache, the other side with you I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheeks Remembering you is easy, I do it everyday But missing you is heartache that never goes away I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain Until that glorious day arrives that we meet again. God bless you my boy. ~ Mom Mi manchi
Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019