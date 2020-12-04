DAVID NEIL VENABLES
October 5, 1955 - November 24, 2020 It is with extreme sadness we announce the sudden passing of David Neil Venables of Kamloops, BC. After a very short battle with cancer he is no longer suffering. In spite of his severe pain, his "FAITH" remained strong. Dave was surrounded by his loving family as we celebrated his heavenly graduation. Truly a treasure in heaven. We "ALL" look forward to seeing him again. Dave will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Valerie, his daughter Rachelle Dudley (Steve), his son Shayne Venables (Blair), his grandsons Dylan and Devin Dudley, his brother Bruce Venables (Maureen), and brothers-in-law, Bob Riley (Teresa), Allan Riley (Sharmeen), and Rick Riley (Kathy). Dave will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews, extended family, co-workers and friends. We would like to thank Dr. Peter Loland and all the wonderful staff of 5 South for all their kindness and care. When it is safe to do so we will hold a celebration of life in Dave's honour. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BC Cancer Foundation at bccancerfoundation.com
or Impact Ministries at impactministries.ca/donate
