David was born in Powell River, the second child and only son to Gus and Georgia MacLennan. He led a charmed life, played sports and enjoyed his school and social life to the hilt. After high school, where he won the Herb Marrion award and served as student council president, David went on to college in Nanaimo, studying Recreation Administration. A chance conversation took him in a different direction, he went to Japan to teach ESL. David eventually taught in a variety of countries, enjoying meeting people from all over the world, especially the ladies. His last position was in Saudi Arabia, using his TOFL Certificate at a Jeddah University. David was predeceased by our dad in 2014 and by Mom just this past April. He also follows his Hindle grandparents and uncle. David had gone through cancer treatments and surgery twice in the last four years, this time the surgery was just too invasive. His sisters, Maureen (Al Kendrick) and Kathleen (Meach) Osualdini; nephew, Tyler; and niece, Tori, will all mourn his loss. David will be toasted at a gathering of his long-term friends in the future. Donations to the local hospice society in his memory are gratefully accepted. In the meantime, raise a glass, watch some Monty Python, and laugh with us. Published in Powell River Peak from Sept. 27 to Oct. 26, 2019

