DAVID THOMAS FREEMAN August 21, 1969 - Oct. 29, 2019 Dave died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, after bravely fighting an aggressive cancer for 16 months. He leaves his wife of 27 years Claire, daughter Melissa, sons Graham and Reid, father Tom (Inge-Lore), brother Andy, aunt Anne (Brian), cousin Hannah and a large extended family. He was predeceased by his mother Linda Freeman in 2000. Dave grew up in Powell River. From a very early age, flying was his passion. At 17, he got his private pilot's licence and bought his first plane. Right after high school, he got his commercial pilot's licence in five months and started flying commercially as soon as he reached the legal age of 19. He flew for several different airlines, ending with Air Canada (his dream since age 12), and flew all over the world. Dave moved several times after leaving Powell River, finally settling on a farm in the Comox Valley. He loved his farm, initially raising beef cattle, and each year growing and selling hay. The pasture also served as an airplane landing strip. During a leave from Air Canada, he became a car salesman at Sunwest VW and found an unexpected talent for sales, quickly becoming its top salesman. After leaving Air Canada, he became a partner in Atlas Manufacturing, which he helped to grow into a thriving business, selling their products around the world. He had found his new passion. Dave always had projects on the go, including construction, car restoration, and plane building. Growing up he was involved in competitive badminton and BMX racing. Later, he enjoyed water-skiing, skiing and mountain biking, and recently discovered the thrill of drag-racing. He was active in the Catholic Church and had a strong faith. Dave deeply loved Claire and his three kids, of whom he was very proud. He also had many relatives and friends in his life. He packed a lot of living and loving into his 50 years on earth, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Christian Mass celebrating his life was held at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chapel in Comox.





