Deborah J. (Debbie) SMITH
August 13, 1955 - August 31, 2020
Deborah (Debbie) Jane Smith, 65, of Penticton, BC passed away peacefully at Menno Place in Abbotsford on August 31st, 2020 surrounded by her family. Debbie was born in Powell River in 1955 to Norma and Claude Smith where she spent her childhood.  She was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. Debbie was most known for being a dog groomer in Penticton for over 20 years. She was a lover of all animals and shared this love with her children and grandchildren. Her sense of humour, smile and laughter will be deeply missed. Debbie is survived by her brother Calvin (Karen) and sister Frances; children Myles (Katie) and Ashley (Chad) as well as four granddaughters; Addison, Hannah, Lauren and Brooklyn. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Menno Place for their outstanding care and compassion during this difficult time. At Debbie's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Menno Place - 32945 Marshall Road, Abbotsford, BC, V2S 1K1 Using the byline "Music Program"

Published in Powell River Peak from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
