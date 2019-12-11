Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Lynn Phalen. View Sign Obituary

Deborah Lynn Phalen August 4, 1961 - November 29, 2019 It is with broken hearts the family had to say goodbye to Debbie. She passed away at Powell River General Hospital. Debbie is survived by her husband and best friend Randy, children Natasha and Connor, her father Ken Lehay and stepmother Kit Jones. She was predeceased by her mother Judy and brothers Danny and David. Thank you to all her friends throughout her lifetime and especially to those who were close to her through her final stretch of life. It is with the utmost respect and gratitude I thank all the nurses, doctors and staff on the fourth floor of the hospital for their support and caring ways in Debbie's final month of life. Also a big thank you to Janet in Oncology for her heartfelt care for Debbie and Randy in her two and a half years of chemotherapy. By request, there will be no service. "Life is the greatest gift of all. Enjoy every breath".





