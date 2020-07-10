Dennis Edward Dyer It is with profound sadness we announce the unexpected death of Dennis (Denny), loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Dennis was born in Vernon, BC, and resided in Webster's Corners/Haney (Maple Ridge), Pender Harbour and Powell River during his younger While living in Pender Harbour, at 13 years of age, Dennis met a young girl named Jo (Doreen) Sundquist. At the age of 18, Dennis married Jo right after her graduation and they moved to Powell River as Dennis got a job with MacMillan Bloedel. Dennis and Jo only planned on staying in Powell River for a few months but ended up staying for 52 years. Dennis was the proud father to Terry, Tracy and Jenni. His kids were the highlight of his life and everything he did was to provide his family with the best life he could; he always put family first. Dennis became actively involved in all sports and activities his kids were involved in. Dennis was the longtime trainer for the Powell River Regals hockey team, which brought him so much happiness and a lifetime of friends who he considered family. He also helped out with the Powell River Kings hockey team on many occasions. Dennis served on many different committees, including Powell River Sea Fair, minor hockey, minor baseball, Porpoise Swim Club and the Parkinson's SuperWalk. He was a baseball and hockey coach, manager, timekeeper, chaperone, and had many other volunteer roles. He never hesitated to lend a hand whenever needed. In his working life, Dennis spent 40 years working at "The Mill" and spent most of those years working on the boom and later became the proud captain (skipper) of the mill tug The Tee-Shu . Dennis retired at 57 and was happy to spend more time with his family and friends with no more late-night barge dumps or call-ins. Dennis leaves behind his wife of 52 years Jo, son Terry (Sharon), daughter Tracy (Vince), daughter Jenni (Travis), hockey son Cam Knox (Michele), grandson Tyler (Matilda), grandson Patrick (Jen), granddaughter Jaime, great-grandchildren Cael, Lacy, Lucy and Abby, sisters, brother, and many nieces, nephews and loved ones. He was predeceased by his parents Freda and Jesse Dyer, brother James, grandson Matty, as well as many other cherished family members. A one-of-a-kind person, a true nice guy, and the epitome of a good man, he will be missed beyond measure or words. Dennis truly deserves to be celebrated with the arena (his second home) packed to the rafters but unfortunately, we are unable to hold the service we want to and what he deserves at this time. There will be a small family service in the coming weeks with a large community celebration at a later date. In the meantime, we have created a memorial page on Facebook and we would really love to have any and all who would like to share words, wishes, stories, photos, videos and more on that page. It can be found at fb.me/dennydyermemorial. Our family will be missing our gentle leader forever and he will never ever be forgotten.







