Derek Robert Cole August 4, 1963 - December 27, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Derek Robert Cole, who passed suddenly on December 27. Derek was predeceased by his father Bill Cole. He is survived by his wife Sandy Cole; stepchildren Ryan (Angela) and Vicky (Jenny) Bennett; mother Shirley Cole; brother Randy (Cindy) Cole; niece Candice (Thomas) Spencer and their children Wyatt and Emmett Spencer. Derek left Powell River to attend school at BCIT. After graduating, he spent a short time working for BC Tel. He returned home to begin a rewarding and successful career at the local paper mill in vibration analysis and eventually supervision and maintenance planning. Derek had a zest for life that was unmatched. He experienced every moment fully, and never took anything for granted. His passion for music and drumming overflowed into all aspects of his life, from jam sessions in the basement to drumming on buckets at the cabin he loved so much. He could keep a rhythm on anything: his knees, steering wheels, the kitchen table with silverware (much to his wife's chagrin). He believed firmly that, just like the placard that hangs in his home says: "Without music, life would B Flat." Derek was not only passionate, he had an incredible sense of humour. His sharp wit and clever jokes kept everyone on their toes and in good spirits. He lived a full life in his hometown of Powell River and will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will take place at 1 pm on Saturday, January 11, at Dwight Hall. A jam will immediately follow the service. As a special request, instead of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, a cause that was very important to Derek.





