Derek Southcott Derek was a colourful man and loved nature since he was very young. Away from his beautiful Cranberry Lake home, he was happiest in the bush, all over the coast, exploring wilderness by 4x4, boat and by foot. And he loved people, his friends and the rich social life they shared. His home was a refuge of healing for many, two-legged and four. Born and raised in Powell River to Bert and Eileen Southcott of Cranberry, he returned after a few years away working for BC Forest Service as a wildfire fighter to spend the rest of his working life at the mill, first in kraft, then as a power engineer. Proud father to Matt and Alex, his sons were his greatest joy. As well, he leaves his sons' mom Is, his brother Rob and nephew James, nine Southcott-clan cousins, and all their families. We will miss him. Comments from friends may help describe him: maverick; million mph; jack of all trades, master of a few; "Put a tool in his hand and he might not know what it was for but he'd find a use for it"; crusty old f***, loved by many anyway; best friend; heart too big for his chest; hoser; would always do anything for you no matter what; best smile; lit up the room; gave the best hugs; so much fun to be around; insisted on figuring things out on his own; "I'll always remember the lessons [he] taught me"; I'm sure he's watching over us all; he sure will be missed. Bon voyage, Derek, 'til we meet again. A gathering to honour Derek may be held later. In memory of him, please love and look after those you love and care for.







