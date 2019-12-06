Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don FEAR. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of a gentle soul, Don Fear, announces his recent passing at Vernon Hospice House. Don loved woodworking, gardening, cross country skiing, and canoeing. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Vera; daughter, Marci (Matt); grandchildren, Genevieve and Marcus; son, Tom (Akiko); close family in Powell River, Lynn McCann, Barb Allan, and Muriel Fee; and brother, Roland in Alberta. There will be no service by request but donations in lieu of flowers and in Memoriam can be made to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital foundation or Vernon Hospice House in Don's name. Don's family would like to acknowledge his treasured years growing up in Powell River in the 1940s and '50s and the wonderful extended community of his predeceased mother, Ruth Allan.

