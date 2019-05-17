Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don MacLennan. View Sign Obituary

Don MacLennan Don MacLennan lived a rich, loving life. A Powell River resident for 45 years, he was born June 18, 1928, in Sydney, Nova Scotia. He studied at McGill University, where he attained his Doctorate in Chemistry. While in Montreal, Don met Peggy Funchion, the love of his life. They were married in 1954 and enjoyed over 62 years together. Don worked as a chemist in the pulp and paper industry. In 1972, he and Peggy moved the family from Madawaska, Maine, to Powell River, where Don began working with MacMillan Bloedel. When the mill's chemistry department closed, Don decided to embark on a new career and became a certified general accountant. He continued to use his knowledge of chemistry to keep the family pool in tip-top shape, to the delight of his family (especially the grandkids!) and friends. Don and Peggy loved Powell River and contributed to the community in many ways, including a time when Don served as a city alderman. They were active members of the United Church, where Don served as the volunteer treasurer for over 25 years. They enjoyed a wonderful, extended retirement and many happy times with family, their church family and friends. They were always happy and grateful to have opportunities to provide service. Don died peacefully on May 6, 2019, in Campbell River. He was predeceased by Peggy in 2017. He is survived and dearly missed by his children and their families: Dawn, John (Nancy), Dan (Leslie), David (Leah), Scott (Nancy), 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements for a celebration of Don's life will be made at a later date.





Don MacLennan lived a rich, loving life. A Powell River resident for 45 years, he was born June 18, 1928, in Sydney, Nova Scotia. He studied at McGill University, where he attained his Doctorate in Chemistry. While in Montreal, Don met Peggy Funchion, the love of his life. They were married in 1954 and enjoyed over 62 years together. Don worked as a chemist in the pulp and paper industry. In 1972, he and Peggy moved the family from Madawaska, Maine, to Powell River, where Don began working with MacMillan Bloedel. When the mill's chemistry department closed, Don decided to embark on a new career and became a certified general accountant. He continued to use his knowledge of chemistry to keep the family pool in tip-top shape, to the delight of his family (especially the grandkids!) and friends. Don and Peggy loved Powell River and contributed to the community in many ways, including a time when Don served as a city alderman. They were active members of the United Church, where Don served as the volunteer treasurer for over 25 years. They enjoyed a wonderful, extended retirement and many happy times with family, their church family and friends. They were always happy and grateful to have opportunities to provide service. Don died peacefully on May 6, 2019, in Campbell River. He was predeceased by Peggy in 2017. He is survived and dearly missed by his children and their families: Dawn, John (Nancy), Dan (Leslie), David (Leah), Scott (Nancy), 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements for a celebration of Don's life will be made at a later date. Published in Powell River Peak from May 17 to May 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close