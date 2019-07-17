Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald C. Enz. View Sign Obituary

Don Enz, age 85, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 7, 2019, in Powell River, BC, at Willingdon Creek Village.



He leaves behind his partner, Rosalind Thorp; ex-wife, Elinor; sister, Carolyn Page (husband, Gordon); son, Steve Enz (wife, Terralee); son, Andrew Enz; daughter, Nancy Enz-Lill (husband, David); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Born and raised in New Jersey, he attended North Plainfield High School and was an avid athlete on the football, lacrosse, and wrestling teams.



A graduate of Rutgers University, he was class valedictorian in 1956.



He began his career as a high school teacher with positions in DeRuyter, and later Greene, NY. He dedicated much of his free time to coaching high school football and wrestling and spent most weekends with his family on their small farm on Cuyler Hill, NY.



In 1965, he was appointed by Robert F. Kennedy to participate in a teacher exchange program which moved him to Adelaide, AU, for a year.



Following his dreams, he left teaching in 1967 and moved his young family to Kamloops, BC, where they bought a ranch and raised some of the best irrigated alfalfa in the valley.



Again following his dreams in the late '70s, he re-started the flying career that had been put on hold earlier. He taught flying in Kamloops and eventually flew commercial charters throughout central BC.



Always looking for greener pastures brought him to Powell River in the early '80s and to his beloved Savary Island, where he built a cabin and lived full time. It was in Powell River that he founded and ran Sun Coast Air, flying charters up and down the coast until his retirement.



Don loved adventure and would never let grass grow under his feet. He stayed active in retirement, flying, building his home-built aircraft, and enjoying the Powell River people and countryside.



His was a life well lived.



Don requested that there be no funeral service.

