Donald Schindel October 28, 1953 - July, 20, 2019 Don was born in Powell River to Al and Lee Schindel and passed away on July 20 in Dawson Creek. He fell in love with the farm that he, his wife Paula, and three daughters Christina, Emma and Sara ran in Arras, BC. Don worked as a welder for the school board in Dawson Creek and out of his own shop on the farm. He went to be with his Lord and Saviour shortly after retiring at the age of 65, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Paula, their three daughters and grandchildren, and his sister Nancy (Andy) Greene, and their children and grandchildren.





