Donna Jamieson May 28, 1937 - December 7, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Donna Mae Jamieson. She is survived by the love of her life of 63 years Jim Jamieson; daughter Jacki (Larry) Wolfe; son Rod (Loretta); the joys of her life, her grandchildren Nicole (Caitlyn) Wolfe and Kaity, Spencer and Natalie Jamieson; and her grandpuppies Rosie, Tia, Stanley, George and Olive. She will now be reunited with her mother Ethel and father Jack Ellis, brother Glenn and daughter Lori Jamieson. We would like to thank Dr. Strydom, Dr. Delport and all the nurses and health-care assistants on the fourth floor at Powell River General Hospital, for all the love and compassion they showed our mom this past month. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. In memory of Donna, please join us for a celebration of life at 1 pm on Saturday, December 14, at St. Joseph's Hall, 7109 Glacier Street.
Published in Powell River Peak from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019