Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Ellen English. View Sign

"Dodie" Doreen Ellen English Doreen passed away peacefully in Powell River Hospital March 19, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in Kamloops, BC, to Mary and Richard Askew, she was a proud member of the Askew family growing up in Salmon Arm, BC. She was the last of eight siblings, four brothers and three sisters. Doreen married the love of her life, Roy Donnelly, June 28, 1950, after moving to Powell River. They raised three children together enjoying life on the coast. Doreen moved back to Salmon Arm after Roy's sudden passing November 11, 1978. Returning to Powell River a few years later Doreen married Glen English. In addition to providing for her family she was an active member of the Moose Lodge as well as other community groups. She never missed an opportunity to volunteer. Doreen loved dancing, gambling and was an accomplished bowler winning numerous awards. After Glen's passing she formed, with an alliance of a few friends, the infamous "Gambling Great Grannies." They toured locally, visiting casinos and attending concerts. Kiwanis Village in Powell River was Doreen's final home. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all the staff for making her time there most enjoyable. Please join "Dodie's" family in a celebration of life at Stubberfield Funeral Home at 1 pm on April 27, 2019.





"Dodie" Doreen Ellen English Doreen passed away peacefully in Powell River Hospital March 19, 2019, at the age of 89. Born in Kamloops, BC, to Mary and Richard Askew, she was a proud member of the Askew family growing up in Salmon Arm, BC. She was the last of eight siblings, four brothers and three sisters. Doreen married the love of her life, Roy Donnelly, June 28, 1950, after moving to Powell River. They raised three children together enjoying life on the coast. Doreen moved back to Salmon Arm after Roy's sudden passing November 11, 1978. Returning to Powell River a few years later Doreen married Glen English. In addition to providing for her family she was an active member of the Moose Lodge as well as other community groups. She never missed an opportunity to volunteer. Doreen loved dancing, gambling and was an accomplished bowler winning numerous awards. After Glen's passing she formed, with an alliance of a few friends, the infamous "Gambling Great Grannies." They toured locally, visiting casinos and attending concerts. Kiwanis Village in Powell River was Doreen's final home. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to all the staff for making her time there most enjoyable. Please join "Dodie's" family in a celebration of life at Stubberfield Funeral Home at 1 pm on April 27, 2019. Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 19 to Apr. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close