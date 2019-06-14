Doreen Emily (Carson) Coe Doreen passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on the evening of June 9, 2019, with family at her side: daughters Linda (George) Smillie, Lorill (Brian) Fenk and son Doug (Cathy). Doreen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to seven grandchildren (Darren, Alison, Gregg, Tyrone, Jolene, Hayley and Jordana) and 12 great-grandchildren (Selina, Mariella, Carson, Cameron, Alex, Derek, Jackson, Hudson, Jasper, Laken, Chase and Coen). Her love of life and quickness to a smile was an inspiration to all. Doreen will be reunited once again with her husband Robert (Bob), previously deceased on March 6, 2010. In lieu of flowers, we request that you donate to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Extended Care for their dedicated and thoughtful care in making out mother's last three years the best they could be.
Published in Powell River Peak from June 14 to June 19, 2019