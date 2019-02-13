In Loving Memory Dorothy (Buni, Mama, The Sheriff ) Dunlop January 23, 1932 - January 30, 2019 Dorothy Dunlop (née Gomerich), with family at her side, slipped quietly and peacefully away on January 30, 2019. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Dorothy's amazing spirit has now been set free. A willfully strong woman who grew up without a father, Dorothy grew up working the family farm in South Wellington alongside her nine siblings and her mother to provide for the family. It was hard, physical labour but equally it developed character and strengthened the family bonds. Never a truer phrase spoken than: When you face difficult times, know that challenges are not sent to destroy you, they are sent to promote, increase and strengthen you. She was predeceased by her parents, Marko and Katherine, brothers, Nick, Peter, Bobby, George and sisters, Kathy, Alice, and Millie. She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Fred, sisters Violet (Michael) and Betty (Tony), daughters Lola (Gary), Katherine, and son Mark (Theresa), grandchildren, Michael (Lindsey), Megan (Timmy), Angelina (Clinton), Wyatt and Sawyer, great grandchildren, Kaylen, Easton, Ryder and Theo. Special thanks to Dr. Chris Morwood, Dr. Brigitte Dohm and all the nursing staff on the 4th floor. No service by request. "We may have pain now; but we will see you again, and our hearts will rejoice"
Published in Powell River Peak from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019