Dorothy Jean Isaac July 18, 1924 - October 27, 2019 Dorothy (Jean) Isaac passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, at the High River General Hospital in High River, Alberta. Jean is survived by her two sons Colin and Bryan, daughter Julie, grandsons Jessie, John and Stephan, and great-grandchildren Keegan, Evangeline, Melody and Callum. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 3, at Claresholm United Church, 4803 - 2 Street West, Claresholm, Alberta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Musical Theatre Company at 102-10033 - 80 Avenue N.W. Edmonton, Alberta, T6E 1T4.
Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2019