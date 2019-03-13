Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas K. Nelson. View Sign

It is with great sadness that Courtney and Brooke announce their dad passed away peacefully at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, BC.



We will miss his smile, his endless stories of driving truck, barefoot water skiing in Florida, and his love of airplanes and motorcycles. He had a heart of gold and would give up everything just to help someone else out.



His last few years his health had declined fast - he had so many medical issues you would never know which one was bothering him the most - he hid his pain well.



He is predeceased by his mother, Betty - whom he loved dearly; and his dad, Karl. He is survived by his daughters, Courtney (Geoff) and Brooke (Caitlyn); his brother, Gary; and his granddaughters, Mallory and Brinley.



A service will be held at a later date; in lieu of flowers please donate to the BCSPCA.



"Rest Easy Daddy".

