Ebe Rosalia Raimondo September 24, 1020 - January 13, 2020 Ebe passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was born in Pontestura, Italy, and immigrated to Canada to join her husband Pete in Powell River. The Raimondo family owned and operated City Motors for many years. Ebe was a very talented seamstress and loved nothing more than to be outside working in her garden. Ebe leaves behind her two sons: Harry (Sheena) and children Jason (Tracey) and Pamela (son Cain); and Dennis (Rhonda), and children Kyle and Kayla (Adam). Thank you to the staff at Willingdon Creek for many years of wonderful care. Ebe will be deeply missed by all her family. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, January 24, at Church of the Assumption. No flowers by request.
Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020