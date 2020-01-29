Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ebe Rosalia Raimondo. View Sign Obituary

Ebe Rosalia Raimondo September 24, 1020 - January 13, 2020 Ebe passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was born in Pontestura, Italy, and immigrated to Canada to join her husband Pete in Powell River. The Raimondo family owned and operated City Motors for many years. Ebe was a very talented seamstress and loved nothing more than to be outside working in her garden. Ebe leaves behind her two sons: Harry (Sheena) and children Jason (Tracey) and Pamela (son Cain); and Dennis (Rhonda), and children Kyle and Kayla (Adam). Thank you to the staff at Willingdon Creek for many years of wonderful care. Ebe will be deeply missed by all her family. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, January 24, at Church of the Assumption. No flowers by request.





September 24, 1020 - January 13, 2020 Ebe passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was born in Pontestura, Italy, and immigrated to Canada to join her husband Pete in Powell River. The Raimondo family owned and operated City Motors for many years. Ebe was a very talented seamstress and loved nothing more than to be outside working in her garden. Ebe leaves behind her two sons: Harry (Sheena) and children Jason (Tracey) and Pamela (son Cain); and Dennis (Rhonda), and children Kyle and Kayla (Adam). Thank you to the staff at Willingdon Creek for many years of wonderful care. Ebe will be deeply missed by all her family. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, January 24, at Church of the Assumption. No flowers by request. Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close